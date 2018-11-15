Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Leading NHL in assists
Rantanen scored a goal and three points with a plus-1 rating, two PIM and four shots on goal in a 6-3 victory against the Bruins on Wednesday.
Very similar to Wednesday, Rantanen has filled the stat sheet this season and leads the league with 22 assists in 18 games. Since the start of last season, the 22-year-old has 77 assists in 99 games, giving him 113 points overall. He may specialize in assists, but the 22-year-old has also given owners seven goals, a plus-11 rating, 16 PIM and 40 shots in 18 games to start 2018-19.
