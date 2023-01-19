Rantanen scored twice and registered an assist in a 4-1 win against Calgary on Wednesday.
Rantanen found the back of the net at 6:17 of the first period to open the scoring. His second marker came at 19:02 of the third to put the Avalanche up 4-1. Rantanen has 31 goals and 56 points in 43 contests this season. The 26-year-old has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games.
