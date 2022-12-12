Rantanen scored a hat trick to lead the Avalanche to a 3-2 overtime victory against St. Louis on Sunday.

Rantanen posted his second hat trick of the season and the fifth of his career. He's up to 19 goals and 36 points in 26 games this season. As good as those overall numbers are, Rantanen has been even better dating back to Oct. 29, providing 16 goals and 27 points in his last 18 contests. It's hard to believe that he'll be able to maintain his recent goal scoring pace, but the 26-year-old is one of the league's top forwards, and should continue to make significant offensive contributions.