Rantanen scored twice on six shots, dished two assists and added a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog combined for 10 points as the Avalanche's top line dominated the contest. For his part, Rantanen had the statistically best outing. The four-point effort gave the Finn 16 goals, 34 points (12 on the power play), 96 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 28 contests. The only thing holding Rantanen back from a career year is the shortened schedule.