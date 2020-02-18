Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Leaves Monday's game
Rantanen left Monday's contest against the Lightning with an upper-body injury and will not return, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Around the midway point of the second period, Rantanen was tripped up near the Lightning net and went crashing into the boards shoulder-first. He was in obvious pain and went to the locker room immediately. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's game against the Islanders, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the top-line winger miss some time.
