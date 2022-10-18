Rantanen scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Rantanen was at his playmaking best in the first two games of the season, but he showed off his shot in this one. The 25-year-old tallied at 11:59 of the second period for his first goal of the year. Rantanen has reached the 30-goal mark in three of the last four seasons, so it was only a matter of time before he got back in the goal column. He's added five power-play assists, seven shots on net and a plus-1 rating through three contests.