Rantanen scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Saturday's 7-0 victory over Ottawa.

He beat Anton Forsberg on a snapshot from the faceoff circle early in the first period, and the rout was on. Rantanen is headed squarely for 40 goals (if not 50) and 100 points for the first time in his career, and over the last 16 games, he's delivered seven multi-point performances while producing 13 goals and 20 points.