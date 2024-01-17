Rantanen scored two goals in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.

The 27-year-old old winger got his team on the board midway through the first period before snapping the puck past Mads Sogaard late in the second, kicking off a run of five unanswered goals by Colorado. Rantanen, like linemate Nathan MacKinnon, has a nine-game point streak going, and he's produced six goals and 14 points during his surge. Rantanen will need to heat up even further if he's going to match last season's career-high 55 goals, but with 24 tallies and 58 points through 45 games he is on pace to top 40 goals and 100 points for the second time.