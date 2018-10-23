Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Lights lamp twice in win over Philly
Rantanen scored two goals on three shots while adding three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
The 21-year-old opened the scoring with a power-play tally early in the first period, then capped the evening with an empty-net goal. Rantanen extended his point streak to nine games to begin the season, posting four goals and 16 points with a plus-11 rating during that stretch as part of one of the hottest lines in the league alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sprinkles box score in road win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goal, three assists in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Assists thrice at Buffalo's expense•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores empty-netter to seal opener•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goal and two assists in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores OT winner in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.