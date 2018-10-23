Rantanen scored two goals on three shots while adding three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring with a power-play tally early in the first period, then capped the evening with an empty-net goal. Rantanen extended his point streak to nine games to begin the season, posting four goals and 16 points with a plus-11 rating during that stretch as part of one of the hottest lines in the league alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog.