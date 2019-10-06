Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Logs another multi-point game

Rantanen had a power-play goal and an assist along with a pair of shots on goal in Colorado's 4-2 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

It was the second two-point performance in as many games this season for the 22-year-old, who had scored two goals in the season opener against Calgary. Rantanen has increased his goal-scoring and point production in each of his first three full seasons in the NHL, including last year's 31-goal, 87-point campaign. The future is now for the 2015 first-rounder.