Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Logs another multi-point game
Rantanen had a power-play goal and an assist along with a pair of shots on goal in Colorado's 4-2 win over Minnesota on Saturday.
It was the second two-point performance in as many games this season for the 22-year-old, who had scored two goals in the season opener against Calgary. Rantanen has increased his goal-scoring and point production in each of his first three full seasons in the NHL, including last year's 31-goal, 87-point campaign. The future is now for the 2015 first-rounder.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Shows no rust in season opener•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Ready for season-opener•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Agrees to six-year deal with Avs•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: No show at camp•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Issued qualifying offer•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Played with fractured leg•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.