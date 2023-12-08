Rantanen had one shot on net over 27:17 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar dropped Rantanen to the second line Tuesday and that's where he began Thursday's game; however the forward was moved back to the top line for the third period and had a team-high TOI. Bednar acknowledged to Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now that Rantanen's been in a rut lately, and the coach is trying to end the slump. "My philosophy is going to be to try and work him out of it with his input and help," Bednar said. Rantanen's gone eight consecutive games without a goal; prior to that, the 27-year-old Finn never had more than two games without a tally.