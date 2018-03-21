Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Multi-point effort against Blackhawks
Rantanen netted his 26th goal of the season and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.
Rantanen is on an absolute tear right now, putting up seven goals and 23 points in his last 12 games. The 21-year-old has been sensational alongside Nathan MacKinnon on the top line and now has 79 points in 72 games. With the Avalanche fighting for a playoff berth, Rantanen makes for an elite fantasy play whenever he's in action.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: In on all four goals Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Big three-point game•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Notches two assists in Thursday's OT loss•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goes off for four points•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Buries 20th of campaign•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Puts up three power-play points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...