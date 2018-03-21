Rantanen netted his 26th goal of the season and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

Rantanen is on an absolute tear right now, putting up seven goals and 23 points in his last 12 games. The 21-year-old has been sensational alongside Nathan MacKinnon on the top line and now has 79 points in 72 games. With the Avalanche fighting for a playoff berth, Rantanen makes for an elite fantasy play whenever he's in action.