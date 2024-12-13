Rantanen registered an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Utah.

Rantanen has three goals and five helpers during his four-game point streak, propped up by a five-point game in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The winger helped out on Nathan MacKinnon's tally in the third period to break up Karel Vejmelka's shutout bid. Rantanen is up to 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists), 89 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 31 outings in a top-line role.