Rantanen provided a power-play assist and seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Rantanen has three goals and six helpers during his five-game point streak, which includes one power-play point in each contest. The 27-year-old reached the 40-point mark with Tuesday's performance, making him the 10th player to reach that milestone in 2023-24. He's added 108 shots on net, 18 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 32 appearances.