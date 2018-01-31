Rantanen had two assists in Tuesday's overtime loss to Vancouver.

Rantanen got on the scoresheet for the first time during the team's current three-game losing streak, but the biggest news out of the loss might be pertaining to his elite linemate. Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) left the game after getting hit by Alex Edler and didn't return. The two have been dynamite together this season and a long-term injury would certainly negatively impact Rantanen's fantasy value. The Finnish forward still has plenty of natural skill, however, so with 17 goals and 49 points in 49 games, we wouldn't be too worried. The Avs are slumping and may be without their best player for a period of time, but Rantanen is talented enough to warrant a look in every league no matter who he plays with.