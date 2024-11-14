Rantanen scored a natural hat trick, added an assist, fired seven shots on goal and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Rantanen set up an Artturi Lehkonen tally in the first period and then went on to score the last three goals of the game. The hat trick gave Rantanen 12 goals on the season, good for a share of the NHL lead through Wednesday's action. He's surged to the mark with eight goals and two assists over his last five contests. The Finnish winger is at 25 points, 54 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-3 rating across 17 appearances this season.