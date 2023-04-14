Rantanen scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.

Rantanen tied the game 2-2 late in the second period, ripping a one-timer past David Rittich on the power play. Rantanen has been hot down the stretch, scoring seven goals and 15 points in his last seven outings. The 26-year-old winger has 55 goals and a career-high 103 points in 81 games.