Rantanen had two assists and scored the game winning goal during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Anaheim.

Rantanen picked up his ninth multi-point game of the season, upping his total to a league leading 32 points through 20 games. The winger leads the NHL with 24 assists, while the game winning goal in overtime was Rantanen's eighth of the season. Rantanen has been an elite player so far this year and fantasy owners will hope this run of play continues into the future.