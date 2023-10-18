Rantanen scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Rantanen tallied with 6:15 left in the third period to give the Avalanche a two-goal cushion. He's racked up three goals, two assists and nine shots on net over three contests to begin the season. Rantanen remains a fixture on the top line with the Avalanche completing their opening road trip 3-0-0, though head coach Jared Bednar occasionally moves him to the second line to spread out the offense when the team hits a rut.
