Rantanen contributed two goals and an assist in a 5-0 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Rantanen has seven goals and ten assists over his last 10 games. The 25-year-old has put up some massive offensive seasons over his five full seasons in the league and is on pace to match or exceed his 66-point output from 52 games last season. The right winger has 19 goals and 25 assists this season through 32 games.