Rantanen scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 2-1 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Rantanen opened the scoring in the second period, but Jake Oettinger slammed the door for the rest of the game. With four goals and 10 assists over 11 playoff outings, Rantanen was his usual productive self in the playoffs, but the Avalanche will go no further. The 27-year-old has earned back-to-back 100-point campaigns and could take his offense even higher in 2024-25, which is his contract year.