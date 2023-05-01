Rantanen supplied a power-play goal in Colorado's 2-1 loss to Seattle in Game 7 on Sunday.

Rantanen found the back of the net late in the second period to reduce Seattle's lead to 2-1, but the Avalanche weren't able to complete the comeback bid. The Avalanche were doubtlessly hoping for a longer playoff run after winning the Stanley Cup in 2022, and Rantanen did everything in his power to try and make that happen. The 26-year-old finished the playoffs with seven goals and 10 points in seven appearances. He was also superb during the regular season, setting career highs with 55 goals and 105 points in 82 outings.