Rantanen scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Rantanen has three points over his last two games, including two on the power play, in a span in which the Avalanche have scored just five times. The 28-year-old winger has been dominant in November with nine goals and four assists over nine appearances. Overall, he has 13 goals, 28 points (11 on the power play), 61 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 20 contests.