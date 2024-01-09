Rantanen scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Rantanen saw a season-high 30:23 of ice time, leading all Avalanche forwards in the contest. Head coach Jared Bednar has shown no hesitation in leaning on his top line and first defense pairing while leaving few minutes for players at the bottom of the lineup. The goal extended Rantanen's point streak to five games (three goals, four assists). He's now at 21 tallies, 51 points (25 on the power play), 140 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 41 appearances, putting him on pace to top 100 points for the second season in a row.