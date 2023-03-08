Rantanen scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Rantanen went two games without a point to follow his stretch of seven goals and two helpers over six contests. He was back on the scoresheet Tuesday when he deposited the Avalanche's third goal at 17:01 of the first period. The star winger has 42 goals, 73 points (25 on the power play), 229 shots on net, 69 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 62 outings.