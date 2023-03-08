Rantanen scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.
Rantanen went two games without a point to follow his stretch of seven goals and two helpers over six contests. He was back on the scoresheet Tuesday when he deposited the Avalanche's third goal at 17:01 of the first period. The star winger has 42 goals, 73 points (25 on the power play), 229 shots on net, 69 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 62 outings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goal-scoring streak hits six games•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Reaches 40-goal mark•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Pots power-play tally•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Posts two-point game•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Wins it in OT•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two-point effort Saturday•