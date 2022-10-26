Rantanen scored during the shootout as the Rangers suffered a 3-2 loss.
Rantanen, who has not registered a point in three games following an intense start, helped make up for his minus-2 rating Tuesday by beating goalie Igor Shesterkin during the overtime showcase. Rantanen registered nine points during his first four outings, but has since slipped into a mild scoring funk. The 25-year-old right winger had a team-high seven shots and three hits against the Avalanche.
