Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: No show at camp

Rantanen (contract dispute) isn't included on the Avalanche's initial training camp roster.

Rantanen is just one of the numerous high-profile restricted free agents that remain unsigned heading into training camp. The 22-year-old winger is still expected to come to terms with Colorado on a new contract prior to the regular season, so at this point there's no reason for fantasy owners to anticipate him missing the Avalanche's Opening Night matchup with Calgary. The Finnish phenom is due for a massive pay raise after setting career highs in goals (31) and assists (56) in 74 games last campaign.