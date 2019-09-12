Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: No show at camp
Rantanen (contract dispute) isn't included on the Avalanche's initial training camp roster.
Rantanen is just one of the numerous high-profile restricted free agents that remain unsigned heading into training camp. The 22-year-old winger is still expected to come to terms with Colorado on a new contract prior to the regular season, so at this point there's no reason for fantasy owners to anticipate him missing the Avalanche's Opening Night matchup with Calgary. The Finnish phenom is due for a massive pay raise after setting career highs in goals (31) and assists (56) in 74 games last campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Issued qualifying offer•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Played with fractured leg•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tallies in Game 7 loss•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Collects pair of assists•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Corrals assist•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Three-point night extends streak•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.