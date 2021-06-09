Rantanen had an assist, one shot on net, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 5 of their playoff series.

Rantanen, who had a his playoff point streak snapped at seven games in a Game 4 loss, got back on the scoresheet with his eighth assist of the postseason. The Avalanche have lost three straight to the Golden Knights after winning their first six postseason games and face elimination in Game 6 on Thursday in Las Vegas.