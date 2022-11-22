Rantanen assisted on a power-play goal, fired three shots on net and blocked two shots over 28:19 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Dallas.

Rantanen, positioned behind the net, fed Cale Makar moving in from the point for the game's first goal. The assist, which snapped a two-game pointless run, was Rantanen's 11th on the power play and gives him 26 points over 17 contests.