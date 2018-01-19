Rantanen scored his 16th goal of the season and had two assists in Thursday's win over the Sharks.

The Avalanche have now won eight straight games and Rantanen continues to play an important role. The Finnish stud has 16 goals and 44 points in 44 games on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and is showing no signs of slowing down. He's become a star in Colorado and needs to be in your lineup every game.