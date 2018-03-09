Rantanen picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding four shots, two blocked shots and a hit in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

It's his third multi-point performance in his last six games, and Rantanen has three goals and 10 points over that stretch. The 21-year-old is back up to a point-a-game pace for the season, racking up 22 goals and 66 points in 66 games, and his spot on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon should give Rantanen a strong fantasy floor down the stretch.