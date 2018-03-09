Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Notches two assists in Thursday's OT loss
Rantanen picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding four shots, two blocked shots and a hit in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
It's his third multi-point performance in his last six games, and Rantanen has three goals and 10 points over that stretch. The 21-year-old is back up to a point-a-game pace for the season, racking up 22 goals and 66 points in 66 games, and his spot on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon should give Rantanen a strong fantasy floor down the stretch.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goes off for four points•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Buries 20th of campaign•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Puts up three power-play points•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores lone goal•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Back in action Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Game-time call•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...