Rantanen dished out a pair of power-play helpers in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Kings.

Rantanen has been on fire with 10 points over his last five games, giving him 34 in just 21 games. While he most likely won't keep up his current pace of over 130 points, it's encouraging to see that his 84-point performance last season was no fluke.

More News
Our Latest Stories