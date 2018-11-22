Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Notches two assists
Rantanen dished out a pair of power-play helpers in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Kings.
Rantanen has been on fire with 10 points over his last five games, giving him 34 in just 21 games. While he most likely won't keep up his current pace of over 130 points, it's encouraging to see that his 84-point performance last season was no fluke.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Fined for embellishment•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nets game-winner in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Leading NHL in assists•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two more points in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tacks on three more helpers•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Puts up four points Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...