Rantanen notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Rantanen closed the book on another successful month, racking up 21 points over 12 contests in January. He was held off the scoresheet in just one of those games. Rantanen is up to 27 goals, 39 helpers, 166 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 49 appearances this season as one of the Avalanche's most reliable forwards.