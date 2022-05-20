Rantanen provided a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues in Game 2.

Rantanen had a shot attempt that led to a Gabriel Landeskog tally on a rebound 1:49 into the third period. While goals have been elusive for Rantanen in the playoffs, the winger has picked up seven helpers through six appearances. He's added 12 shots on net, 21 hits and an even plus-minus rating as a fixture on the Avalanche's top line.