Rantanen posted two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 2.
Rantanen helped out on a Joonas Donskoi power-play tally in the second period as well as the third of Nathan MacKinnon's goals in the contest, a late empty-netter in the third. The 24-year-old Rantanen has been a playmaker through two postseason contests -- he already has four assists and eight shots on net in his top-line role.
