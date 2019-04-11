Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Officially back in action Thursday
Rantanen (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's Game 1 against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
After posting more than a point per game in 2017-18, Rantanen followed it up with an even better showing this season, notching 87 points -- 31 goals and 56 assists -- over 74 contests to accumulate a plus-13 rating. He's slated to play on the second line alongside J.T. Compher and Carl Soderberg in his return from an eight-game absence.
