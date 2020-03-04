Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: On ice for practice
Rantanen (upper body) took the ice for Wednesday's practice session in a non-contact sweater, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
While he hasn't been cleared for contact, the fact that Rantanen is back on the ice is a step in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, the winger racked up 10 points in 11 contests, including five with the man advantage. Once cleared to play, Rantanen figures to bump Vladislav Namestnikov from his first-line role.
