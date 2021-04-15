Rantanen scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Rantanen is on a six-game point streak, with five goals, four assists and five power-play points in that span. The 24-year-old is up to 26 tallies, 52 points and a plus-24 rating in 43 games overall. Rantanen ranks seventh in scoring league-wide, and third among right wings -- he trails only Patrick Kane and Mitch Marner at the position.