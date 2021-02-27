Rantanen scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Rantanen opened the scoring at 1:43 of the second period. He also assisted on Andre Burakovsky's third-period tally. Rantanen added three hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in the contest. The Finnish winger is up to 16 points (six on the power play), 56 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 17 games. Rantanen has just nine hits this year, so don't expect a repeat performance in the physicality department.