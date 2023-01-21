Rantanen scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

This was Rantanen's fourth multi-point effort in the last six games. He had a power-play tally to stretch the lead to 3-0 midway through the second period, and he also set up Brad Hunt's insurance marker. Rantanen's 32 goals puts him four back of his career-high total from last season. He's added 26 assists, 21 power-play points, 168 shots on net, 53 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 44 contests this season.