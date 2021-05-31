Rantanen scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Rantanen opened the scoring with a long-range backhand goal at 4:55 of the first period. He also helped out on Gabriel Landekog's power-play goal in the second. Rantanen has posted multiple points in six of his last seven games dating back to the end of the regular season. He's racked up two goals and 12 assists in that span -- the Finnish winger hasn't slowed down since the playoffs got underway.