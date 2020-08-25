Rantanen scored a goal on six shots and added an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Rantanen set up Nathan MacKinnon in the first period before the two reversed roles in the second, but that would be the extent of the Avalanche offense. The two-point effort put Rantanen at four goals, nine assist and 35 shots on goal through 10 playoff games.