Rantanen scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Rantanen has gotten on the scoresheet in eight straight games, and he's scored a goal in each of his last five outings. During the longer streak, he has six tallies, seven assists and seven power-play points. The 26-year-old is up to 47 goals, 85 points, 252 shots on net, 31 power-play points, 73 hits and 38 blocked shots through 69 appearances. He needs seven points to match his career-best production from last season.
