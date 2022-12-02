Rantanen had a goal and an assist along with two shots on net and two penalty minutes in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.
Rantanen dusted the Sabres with an insurance marker into an empty net at 19:25 of the third period. The two points gives him 31 over 21 games, a pace that puts triple digits on the table.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Gathers helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Misses time but returns•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nets two goals Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Notches power-play assist•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Adds two more points Monday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Produces four points•