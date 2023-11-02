Rantanen scored a power-play goal on two shots, logged an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Rantanen put his two-game dry spell to rest with the two-point effort. He's record multiple points in four of nine contests this season, collecting six goals, 14 points (five on the power play), 33 shots on net and a plus-2 rating. Rantanen had spent a couple of games on the second line with head coach Jared Bednar looking to balance out the offense, but his successful Wednesday saw him back on the top line.