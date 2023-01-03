Rantanen scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Rantanen set up Nathan MacKinnon's goal 25 seconds into the game and then scored one of his own midway through the third period. The tally was Rantanen's 25th of the season -- he's reached that mark in five of the last six campaigns. He's up to 47 points, 131 shots on net, 48 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 36 contests. The 26-year-old has posted multiple points in four of his last six outings.