Rantanen had a goal and an assist on the power play in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes. He added two shots, one block and one hit to his line over 24:13 of ice time.

Rantanen put the Avalanche on top late in the first period, one-timing a feed from Nathan MacKinnon. He later returned the favor for MacKinnon on a goal that put the Avs up 4-0, before a shocking third-period collapse. And Rantanen was on ice for four of Arizona's five goals. Forgetting about the loss for a moment, the good news is that Rantanen has emerged from a recent nine-game scoring slump; he has six goals and seven assists over the last eight games.