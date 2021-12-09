Rantanen scored twice on five shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Rantanen opened the scoring at 4:11 of the first period. He also had the last goal of the contest, giving him 12 tallies in 20 contests this year. The star winger has added 11 assists, 68 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 14 PIM. He was shuffled down to the second line for Wednesday's game, but Rantanen's 19:39 of ice time was second-most among Avalanche forwards, so there's no concerns about his playing time.