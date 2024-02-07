Rantanen scored a goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Rantanen entered Tuesday on a multi-game goal drought for the first time since early December. It took him just 1:23 into the game to open the scoring, though the Devils pushed back and commanded most of the rest of the contest. Rantanen is up to 28 tallies, 67 points, 171 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 28 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 51 outings overall. He's been nearly automatic in a top-line spot alongside Nathan MacKinnon, though the two star forwards could be split up when head coach Jared Bednar wants to spark other players.