Rantanen scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Rantanen surged to close out December, racking up seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games of the month. The winger's tally Sunday opened the scoring in the first period. For the season, he's produced 45 points (22 on the power play), 126 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 37 appearances. Rantanen continues to be one of the Avalanche's most reliable forwards.